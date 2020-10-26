BACK IN COURT: Schofield man accused of punching teen

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -- A Schofield man is due back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing after police say he punched a teen.

Court documents show it happened on October 16.

Police said Ryan Murray, 43, punched a 17-year-old D.C. Everest student after getting upset at the teen for allegedly cutting him off in traffic.

Court documents say Murray reportedly followed the teen to the school's parking lot and hit him just under the eye.

Court records show Murray is out on bond. His preliminary hearing is set for 9:40 Monday morning.