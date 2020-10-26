Putin offers NATO site inspections to avoid missile buildup

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that NATO and Russia should conduct mutual inspections of each other’s military bases to secure a moratorium on the deployment of new missiles in Europe following last year’s demise of a U.S.-Russian nuclear arms pact. The United States and Russia both pulled out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, blaming each other for violations. Nevertheless, Putin has pledged not to deploy the weapons that were outlawed by the treaty for as long as the U.S. doesn’t deploy such arms to Europe. The move comes amid the uncertainty surrounding the New START arms control treaty, the last remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington, which expires in February.