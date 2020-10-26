One dead after Wisconsin Rapids fire, cause under investigation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — According to a Wisconsin Rapids fire official, one has died following a structure fire in Wisconsin Rapids.

Battalion Chief Lisitza says crews responded to a fire at 8:35 pm Sunday evening after a passerby reported seeing flames "shooting out" of the second story window of a dual residence.

Chief Lisitza said there was heavy fire upstairs when crews arrived and that they called for assistance. Biron, Port Edwards and Grand Rapids all assisted.

One person died as a result of the fire, others were in the residence but made it out of the structure safely. Those residents are currently displaced from the residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Criminal Investigation are apart of the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.