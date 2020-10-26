More typical fall weather later this week

We have some very chilly temperatures to get through yet into Tuesday, however rest assured that Autumn will return! The pattern is looking much warmer overall from later this week into next week. High pressure building in from the northwest will bring partly cloudy and quiet weather Monday night. Lows could reach the middle 10s, which would be near record levels. If the clouds stay persistent at any one spot, the lows there would be closer to 20. Winds will be light from the northwest then west. Tuesday should be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s. West winds will become southwest at 7-14 mph.

A low pressure system passing through southern Canada Tuesday night and Wednesday will pull in some warmer conditions for Wednesday. Lows will be around 24 with highs around 44. It should be partly cloudy with only a slight chance of sprinkles in the northern part of the area, closer to that low. Somewhat cooler air will dip in behind that system for Thursday. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs around 42. We should have partly cloudy skies.

The sunshine will stick around for Friday. Lows will be in the lower 20s with highs jumping to the mid 40s as southerly winds return. It will be warmer than normal on Saturday for Halloween. Lows will be around 30 with highs in the low to mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine is expected and watch out for some gusty winds.

Temperatures will take a brief drop on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Again the skies should bring a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer air is projected to surge back into the area quickly early next week. At this point it appears highs could surge into the mid 50s Monday and maybe low 60s around November 3rd and 4th. We will take it no doubt to make up for some lost autumn the past few weeks!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 26-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1859 - New York City had their earliest substantial snow of record as four inches blanketed the city. (David Ludlum)

1919 - The temperature at Bismarck, ND, plunged to ten degrees below zero, the earliest subzero reading of record for the city, and a record for the month of October. (The Weather Channel)