Marathon Co. Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has been notified by their testing lab that "a number" of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The inmates had been incarcerated for a varied amount of time and were likely exposed by a person whom was most recently housed with them, with no symptoms or close contacts," a Facebook post from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office reads.

The Sheriff's Office says it is working with the Marathon County Health Department to investigate and follow up with those who may have been in contact with these inmates during the infectious period.

The Marathon County Jail is restricting inmate movement and professional visitor access until Monday, November 9.