Lincoln Co. residents report two gift card scams

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Lincoln County officials report that two individuals became the victim of separate gift card scams last week. One from eBay, one mimicking Amazon.

A man in the town of Pine River was victim to an eBay scam. He reported that he found a John Deere Gator on sale for $2,000, when it usually sells for $7,000. Upon correspondence, the seller claimed she was in Wyoming and trying to sell the Gator before deployment.

The victim was told to send funds for the item through gift cards in $500 increments. The victim was able to contact eBay and recover $300, but still incurred a $1,700 loss.

An Irma women lost $1,000 after a scammer contacted her saying someone placed an order using her information on Amazon. The scammer offered to track the order but insisted on being provided with a $500 gift card.

The victim purchased the gift card and gave the scammer the card information, but the scammer claimed the card was defective. She then purchased another gift card.