Joe Biden travelling to Wisconsin Friday

(WAOW) — Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin to campaign on Friday.

According to the campaign press release he will discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

A location has not been announced.

The Trump campaign has scheduled multiple visits this week :

President Donald Trump visits West Salem on Tuesday

Karen Pence visits Waterloo on Wednesday

Vice President Mike visits Mosinee Wednesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.