Jefferson Elementary temporarily closes due to quarantines

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — Jefferson Elementary School is temporarily closing its doors effective Monday.

The Merrill Area Public School District says the closure is due to a "high number of quarantine cases affecting students and staff."

The shutdown will be in place at minimum until November 6, but could be extended depending on quarantine numbers.

"It simply got to the point where providing supervision and quality instruction became problematic." said MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample in a press release. "The increased number of absences are related more to the cases of those required to quarantine than to the number of individuals testing positive."

Dr. Sample says in order to return to class on November 9, the number of individuals subject to quarantine needs to decrease.