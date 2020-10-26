GOP senators power Barrett toward high court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Republicans are expected to overpower Democratic opposition and vote Monday evening to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Barrett would be Trump's third Supreme Court justice.

Vice President Mike Pence's office said he would not preside over the session unless his tie-breaking vote is needed. Democrats asked him to stay away because his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.