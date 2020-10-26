Germany’s Bayer to buy US gene therapy specialist AskBio

BERLIN (AP) — German health care company Bayer says it is buying Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a U.S.-based firm specializing in gene therapy, in a deal worth up to $4 billion. Bayer said Monday it will pay $2 billion up front for privately held AskBio plus “potential success-based milestone payments” of up to another $2 billion. It said that about three-quarters of the latter are expected to be due over the next five years. AskBio is headquartered at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and has facilities in Edinburgh, Paris and San Sebastián, Spain. Bayer says AskBio will continue to operated as an independent company.