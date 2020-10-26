Georgia officer shoots man thought to have fled traffic stop

SYLVESTER, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into why a south Georgia police officer shot and killed a man believed to have fled a traffic stop. An unnamed Sylvester police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Jakerion Shmoud Jackson of Ty Ty before dawn Saturday. GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles says a Sylvester officer tried to make a traffic stop at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, but the driver sped away, abandoned the vehicle and ran. Three hours later, police received calls regarding a suspicious person matching the driver who fled. A Sylvester officer found Jackson in a parking lot and shot him. Authorities haven’t said why. Jackson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.