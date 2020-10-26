Free candy chutes available at Carpet City in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Carpet City Flooring Center in Wausau is using extra paper roles to create six-foot chutes for Halloween candy.

The company received a few calls from customers, asking for exactly that, according to General Manager Bob Dickman.

In some cases, they've gone a step further and decorated the chutes with black and orange duct tape. "I guess that's the little kid in ourselves that gets reignited when Halloween comes around every year," said Dickman.