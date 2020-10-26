Four stabbed in Chippewa Falls altercation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- An altercation in Chippewa Falls has left four people injured by stab wounds, according to a press release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to a call Saturday at 2:46 a.m., reporting that multiple people had been stabbed, according to the press release.

It says four people were taken from the scene by medics, including two who appeared to be in critical condition.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the people involved knew each other, but several fled before police arrived.