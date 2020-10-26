Feeding Houston’s hungry: 1M pounds of food daily for needy

HOUSTON (AP) — In lines of cars stretching more than half a mile, people thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic queue up with other needy people to receive some of the 1 million pounds of food distributed some days by the Houston Food Bank. It’s the largest U.S. food bank and national food bank leaders say they don’t see an end in sight to the demand. The Houston Food Bank first hit the million pound mark in the spring. Distribution now averages 800,000 pounds daily and the food bank still sends a million pounds to Houston charities on some days. Before the pandemic, distribution averaged 450,000 pounds a day.