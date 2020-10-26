Driving school gets simulator for CDL license students

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)—Truck drivers have emerged as some of the most essential workers—relied on to haul goods across the county and keep shelves stocked through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Karl's Transport is getting their CDL license students ready for the road with a driving simulator, and its a lot harder than it looks.

"It helps to build students confidence, prior to putting them in the truck," Tim Kordula, a Karl's administrator and instructor said.

The simulator was introduced into training in October, but it's not a replacement for the roads, rather a first step before the real thing.

"We have to use the controls just like a normal truck. We start it, we make sure all gages are functioning properly, apply break, release breaks, we can put it in gear, we've got mirrors on both sides," Kordula said.

Having an unlimited amount of settings puts drivers in any possible situation, like snow, rain, nighttime, even a high-speed deer crossing.

This new class of drivers says there was a physical learning curve to the simulator.

One student said, "I got very much motion sickness the first time I used it."

But they're eager for the upper hand, "I'm looking forward to the scenarios like mountain driving, and all that in this seat rather than doing it in a semi itself."

Karl's also hopes to use the tool to help others drivers, creating safer central Wisconsin roads.

"Were hoping to partner with possibly bus companies, town shops, county shops, police, ambulance to provide remedial training," Kordula said

Driving simulators like this one, go for about $200,000, but Karl's said it's a worthy investment into their drivers.