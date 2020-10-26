Counting the vote: Will we know who won on election night?

How will various ballots be counted, and what results will be known on election night? Millions of Americans have already voted but each state has different rules on when it can start counting those ballots. In some of the most critical battleground states, laws prevent the early processing of ballots. So on Nov. 3, officials will be tasked with running an in-person election while also working through the unprecedented number of mail-in votes. This dynamic is likely to delay election results. Americans should understand that this year results might come in later than usual, but that is due to a change in how people are voting during the pandemic, not malfeasance or fraud.