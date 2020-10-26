Breast cancer survivor options after mastectomy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — After being diagnosed with breast cancer, some patients require a mastectomy, but what to do after is often unknown.

Once a patients breasts have been removed, many have the option to get a reconstruction.

"When they come see us, they know there's hope to reconstruct a breast. They know they're going to feel whole again," said Dr. Elizabeth Kenaber-Jansen, a plastic surgeon at Aspirus.

The emotional tole a mastectomy can take is difficult on anyone.

Reconstruction can help, but the process is different for everyone. The surgery can often be combined with removal, but can also be postponed to weeks, or months later.

Aspirus plastic surgery specializes in procedures like reconstruction, and urges its never the wrong time to learn your options

Knowing the process survivors go through, it's for the diagnosed, it's for the community, so we can all better support our loved ones.