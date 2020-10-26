Antigo residents receiving scam phone calls about voting

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)—People in Antigo have been receiving scam phone calls when it comes to voting in the upcoming election.

The person making the phone calls tells people that if they received a ballot in the mail they can not go to the polls and vote in person, but that is not the case.

"That is not coming from my office cause if they received an absentee ballot but have not put it in the mail to return it to us they can come to the polls and vote," said Kaye Matucheski who is the clerk, treasurer, and finance director for the city of Antigo.

She says that if you receive these types of phone calls you should call the clerks office and let them know.