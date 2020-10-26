A gradual warm-up this week

The Wintry weather pattern is coming to an end. Indian Summer is not returning, but the conditions will still feel a lot nicer later in the week.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and remaining cold.

High: 34 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Variable clouds and chilly.

Low: 18 Wind: Light NW to West

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and still colder than normal.

High: 36 Wind: SW 10-18

The snowy weather has come to an end but the chilly conditions will continue for a couple of days yet. Skies will gradually turn partly cloudy for today. A little bit of sun will be nice but it will not warm things up too much. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. There will be more sun in the area tomorrow, but highs will only top out in the mid to upper 30s, which is still 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will not be too bad – out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph today and a little stronger out of the southwest at 10 to 18 mph tomorrow.

On Wednesday the temperatures should rise into the 40s for the first time since way back on October 18th. With partly or mostly sunny skies, highs should top out in the low to mid 40s. The mercury will likely take a little dip on Thursday, but still rise into the low 40s.

We should experience plenty of sun on Friday and highs in the mid 40s. A southwest wind and sunny to partly cloudy skies should boost the high temps up to around 50 on Saturday, so it will be decent for Halloween. A cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin Saturday night will produce a slight chance of light rain or snow showers, then on Sunday we will see skies turn partly cloudy once again with highs in the 40s.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1926 - Barrow, AK, received a record fifteen inches of snow, and also established a 24 hour precipitation record of 1.00 inch which lasted until the 21st of July in 1987. (The Weather Channel)