$12 Million distributed through Wisconsin tourism grants

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism distributed nearly 12 million dollars in CARES Act funding through "TRAVEL" Stimulus Grants across the state.

TRAVEL stands for Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift.

Oneida County received a total of $301,599.74. In total, 158 recipients received TRAVEL grant funds totaling nearly $12 million.

The Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce received $135,798.49, the Oneida County Tourism Council received $24,560, the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce received $90,781, the Three Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce received $30,160.25 and the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce received $20,300.

“COVID forced us to cancel or retool so many of our key events,” said Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director of the Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau + Chamber of Commerce. “This money is absolutely critical to our organizations as we work to recoup those losses and prepare for a stronger 2021.”

The TRAVEL grant program was designed to help Wisconsin’s tourism promotion and tourism development organizations resume business operations and restore economic activity stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency. The effort is funded through the state’s discretionary federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

“While there is no way for us to replace all that was lost, these grants are not only an acknowledgement of just how important tourism is to our state’s economy, but also a critical first step in a long journey that we will take together to rebuild,” said Secretary-designee, Sara Meaney. “I am grateful to Governor Evers for his commitment to Wisconsin’s tourism economy.”

Statewide, the funds will provide relief from the impacts of COVID-19 and support marketing to promote a safe and healthy experience for travelers and resident consumers amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.