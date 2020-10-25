World’s largest trivia continues, this years theme; “experiment”

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- An experiment is right. After UWSP decided to cancel their formal annual trivia event, they got to work on an alternative.

Following social distancing suggestions, the department couldn't pack their radio station with call takers, as they usually would -- so like anything else, they went virtual.

This year participants from all over the world are connected by Zoom, instead of radio, typing in, instead of calling in, but keeping the competitive spirit all the same.

The virtual medium allows teams to participate from their own homes, instead of congregating together.

Long running teams say this year is business as usual.

Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza's team is called the "Franklin Street

Burnouts."

"It really becomes a lifestyle, no matter where you are, what you're doing, trivia is always on your mind," he said.



The worlds largest trivia contest -- student run and hosted by UW-Stevens Point's school radio station.

The format of this year's event is simple.

WWSP Radio's program director Keegan West explains, "There's going to be a question asked, you have 8 minutes to find that answer, you submit it online, spelling counts, depending on how many teams get the questions right determines how many points you score."

Teams like the Burnouts are pushing through the pandemic, "Just like any other team we've adapted, and I can give enough credit for putting on this contest because they know how important it is for the participants, but for the community," said Wiza.



This event is typically a fundraiser for the communications department, but this year, it's at no cost, only asking for donation. So far, they've raised $7,000.

"Soundboards, and transmitters and off campus antennas and all these things help us broadcast to central Wisconsin, and events like trivia is what pays for it," said West.





