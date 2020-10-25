Turkish president dares U.S. to impose economic sanctions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country. Erdogan took aim at other foreign critics while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, Erdogan said Sunday during a congress of his party, “Whatever your sanctions are, don’t be late.” He was referring to U.S. warnings for Turkey not to get involved directly in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, where Ankara supports Azerbaijan against ethnic Armenian forces. The president also mentioned Washington’s threat of sanctions after NATO member Turkey tested the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.