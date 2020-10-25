Quiet and gradually warmer this week

Weather conditions remained cold today, more typical of late November than the end of October. Mid afternoon temperature readings in the area ranged from the upper 20s to mid 30s, well below the seasonal averages of upper 40s to low 50s.

Light northwesterly winds brought continued lake-effect snow showers through the far-north and northwestern parts of the state. A band of snow also tracked northeastward into northern through south-central Wisconsin during the afternoon. The band of snow will continue to move through the area into the evening. Accumulations should be light-generally around an inch or less-but could lead to some slippery spots on roads and sidewalks. Scattered snow showers will be possible through the night, with minor accumulations possible far-north (north of Highway 70).

The forecast for the rest of the week is rather quiet, with no significant precipitation expected. A gradual warming trend will occur, with readings returning to near-normal levels by the weekend.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. October 25, 2020

