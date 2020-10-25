People’s State Bank collecting donations for veterans, military

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- People's State Bank is collection donations for veterans and the military now through November.

Items needed include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps and toiletries.

They'll be given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which sends them to Wisconsin troops overseas, as well as Wisconsin veterans' agencies.

"We have a lot of freedoms in this country and there's still a lot to be thankful for so we feel that especially now, it's a good time to do this," said Janel Thoune, marketing director for the bank.

The bank is accepting items at all of their locations now through November 11.