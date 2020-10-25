Historical home in Wausau on the market

Wausau, Wis. -- (WAOW) Owners Colin Tucker and April Cunningham, of the James Colby House, hate to see it go but are looking to pass their historical home on to another loving owner.

The James Colby house, at 915 Scott Street in Wausau, was built in 1883. Colby, a famous photographer built the home using notable Ringle bricks, a manufacturing company owned by the first mayor of Wausau, John Ringle.

The photographer resided, and worked in the home as the basement was used as a dark room, to develop his work for The Northern Photo company. Three original photographs hang in the great room, and are included in the sale of the home.

The current owners were looking for a unique home when moving to the area, and fell in love with the house quickly.

"It's a perfect first home. We really love this house, if we could pick it up and move it we would," said Tucker.

Because its registered in the Wisconsin Historical Society, many aspects of the home must be preserved without major change.

For the homes listing, click on the link below:

https://www.trulia.com/p/wi/wausau/915-scott-st-wausau-wi-54403--1003288400