Halloween safety tips

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just because COVID-19 has canceled the more traditional Halloween events, doesn't mean you can't still celebrate safely.

"Think about who you come in contact with and how you come in contact with them," said Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department.

Many municipalities have advised against the usual trick or treating and other large gatherings.

"Any activity that is outside is generally more safe especially if you're able to be that distanced and able to keep that 6 feet of space," said Dr. Edna DeVries, a pediatrician with the Marshfield Clinic.

The Marathon County Health Department suggests replacing the traditional events with modified ones, such as a trunk or treat, yard decoration, or virtual costume contest, as long as social distancing is possible.

"This is not the time to have gatherings, bobbing for apples, all the things that we traditionally think about with Halloween," Moore said.

When wearing a costume, it's still important to also wear a mask. Officials advise agains just using a single layer mask that might come as part of a costume.

"Generally we know that the cotton masks or flannel masks are more effective than a thin, single-layer nylon," DeVries said.

If you do plan to go trick or treating, families should stick together and remain socially distant. Kids should avoid crowding on the porch.

Those handing out candy should consider creative methods of doing so to avoid as much contact as possible, such as using a pipeline or hand-grabber.

"It is a fun holiday. I think kids have blast with it," DeVries said. "So we do want to make sure that we let the kids have a good time."