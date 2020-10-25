Fire set in Boston ballot drop box; FBI asked to probe fire

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack.” Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said it has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown. In a joint statement, Galvin and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called it a “disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.” Officials said there were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed.