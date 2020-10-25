Bodies of migrants found in fertilizer shipment in Paraguay

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguayan officials say workers have discovered the remains of seven people in a shipment of fertilizer from Serbia. Investigators say three of the men were Moroccan and one was from Egypt. The other three had not yet been identified. Investigators say the shipment left Serbia along rivers on July 22 and the migrants apparently had hoped to get off at some point along the trip. Investigators say they might have died of starvation, lack of oxygen or perhaps some illness.