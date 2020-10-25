AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Texans 21-0

At halftime, the Green Bay Packers lead the Houston Texans 21-0.

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns, and Davante Adams caught eight balls for 114 yards and a touchdown in the half.

Jamaal Williams, starting for Aaron Jones, amassed 83 total yards to help set up those scores.

The Packers have been the best team in the NFL on opening drives this season. They're the only team to score on every opening possession, and they kept it going Sunday when Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 3-yard score. That put the Packers up 7-0.

That would be the only scoring of the gam'e's opening frame.

But the Packers wasted little time in the second quarter, marching down the field quickly, thanks to 72 receiving yards for Davante Adams.

Then on second and goal, Rodgers found Jace Sternberger for the 3-yard score to put the Packers up 14-0.

Houston's best drive of the first half saw them gain 76 yards, but a penalty and Krys Barnes sack stalled their drive, and Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 41 yard field goal.

Rodgers and Co. responded with a nine play, 69 yard drive capped off with Malik Taylor's first touchdown in the NFL. That made it 21-0 at halftime.

The Texans offense finally woke up to begin the second half. Deshaun Watson found David Johnson in the back of the endzone to make it 21-7 Packers.