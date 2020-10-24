Wisconsin Update: 25 more people die from COVID, 199 more hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 199 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

1,237 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 6 from the day prior, with 276 of them in the ICU.

The state recorded 4,062 positive tests and 13,558 new negative tests.

The 25 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,770 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

The number of deaths is the second highest total since the pandemic began.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 152,928 or 78.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 44 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. It is seven more than on Friday. 19 of the 44 are in intensive care or an increase of one person in the ICU than the day before.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update on Wednesday stated that the trends in new cases have shifted in the past week. A statement from the collaborative said that previous case rates were tied to the 18-24 age group. Those numbers have dropped significantly according to the county. Instead, the new figures show increases in cases in the 5-9, 15-17, 25-49, and 60-69 age groups. The collaborative said that "many are linked to attending a gathering outside their household such as birthday parties, wedding, and meals with family or friends."

Members of the collaborative, which include the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System, remind people to follow the guidelines they released about wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition to the death reported today, La Crosse County had 41 more cases according to the state's update on Saturday. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 4

20-29 - 11

30-39 - 7

40-49 - 5

50-59 - 7

60-69 - 2

70-79 - 1

80-89 - 0

90+ - 2

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 242 (+7) 3 Crawford 313 (+2) 0 Grant 1,758 (+31) 29 Jackson 364 (+22) 1 La Crosse 4,025 (+41) 20 (+0) Monroe 1,052 (+24) 4 Trempealeau 965 (+4) 2 Vernon 463 (+0) 3

Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments