‘We don’t speculate’: How AP counts votes and calls races

As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections on Nov. 3 and beyond. AP will declare winners in some 7,000 races. That way the world will know as soon as possible who wins not only the White House, but control of Congress and every state legislature. To do so, AP relies on a 50-state network of local stringers who have trusted relationships with county clerks and other local officials. At the same time, AP also gathers results from state or county websites and electronic data feeds from states.