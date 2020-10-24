Wausau Police Department participates in National Drug Takeback Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police departments across the badger state are taking part in National Drug Takeback Day.

Its a day to remind residents of the legal, safe, and anonymous way to drop off used, unused, or expired medication, inhalers and more without worrying about disposing of them on your own.

Patrol Officer for the Wausau Police Department, Mason Hagenbucher says, "it helps kind of take that first step into trying to prevent an opioid addiction, you don't want those sitting around because not only can your children get into it but they can also be taken and sold."

If you do plan to drop off used, unused, or old medication to the Wausau Police Department officials ask you to wear a mask and to social distance.