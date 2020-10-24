Virus, economy top concerns as Lithuanians vote in runoff

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is the main domestic issue as Lithuania holds a parliamentary runoff election Sunday, and the winner will have to tackle a rapidly deteriorating public health sector and high unemployment. The election is widely expected to bring about a change in the southernmost Baltic nation, which has been governed by a center-left coalition for four years. In the first round of this month’s voting, three center-right opposition parties finished with a combined lead. In Sunday’s second round, 68 of the 141 seats in Lithuania’s legislative assembly are up for grabs. Many Lithuanians have already cast early ballots.