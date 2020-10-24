United Way Marathon County volunteers make a difference

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- October 24th is known as National Make A Difference Day. This day is considered the largest day of service in the United States.

Many volunteers for United Way of Marathon County were out in the community Saturday morning, raking yards for elderly and disabled residents in our community.

Swati Biswas a volunteer said, "it feels wonderful we feel privileged all of us here feel very privileged to be in a position to be able to help physically and have the time to be able to do so so we feel fortunate to be here actually."

Even though Saturday was the last day to rake yards, United Way has many other volunteer opportunities for people to get involved and give back.