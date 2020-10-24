Planned Parenthood advocates of Wisconsin send caravan through La Crosse’s neighborhoods with low voter turnout

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin teamed up with almost a dozen local partners to host a caravan and day of action to support absentee voting efforts.

"We want to make a splash," said Benjamin Wilson, Rural/Urban Co-op Organizer for Citizen Action of Wisconsin's Driftless Region. "We want to let people know how important it is to get out and vote in this election cycle. We want to activate every possible voter in these low turnout districts."

The caravan started at the old southside Shopko and continued through low voter turnout neighborhoods before making a pit stop at City Hall to show the absentee ballot box and how easily accessible it is for anyone to use.

The caravan continued then to Riverside Park where an activism fair was held with local organizations working to educate attendees on getting involved in their communities.

The caravan and event were safe and followed social distancing protocols with everyone in separate cars.

Wilson explained how important voting in this election is and why everyone should exercise their right to do it.

"This year will set the course for the future of America. This is not just a difference of ideals this is a difference of completely different visions for America," said Wilson.