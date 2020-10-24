Nigeria’s police order massive mobilization after unrest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s top police official has ordered the immediate mobilization of all officers to “reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters” after days of unrest and demonstrations over police abuses that left 69 people dead. The police order could further heighten tensions in Africa’s most populous country after some of its worst turmoil in years. The inspector general of police has ordered colleagues to “dominate the public space” while announcing that enough is enough. Meanwhile, some Nigerians warn that the president could encourage further abuses by not acting against security forces that opened fire Tuesday on protesters, killing at least 12.