Local Republicans go door-to-door to encourage community members to vote

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - With just two weeks until the 2020 election, La Crosse County Republican Party members came together to go door-to-door throughout the county to encourage community members to vote in what could be the most crucial election to date.

In this election, both sides are working to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Members of the party gathered early Saturday morning to get started on their assigned doors for the day. They kicked off the morning with a few speeches from candidates including Dan Kapanke, Derrick Van Orden, and Jerome Gundersen.

Derrick Van Orden, Republican Candidate for U.S. Congress in Wisconsin's 3rd District, explained why going door-to-door like this is so important.

"There is a 17% greater chance of someone actually going to the polls to vote when the speak to somebody about the candidates and it is very, very important that we enfranchise all of our voters here in the state of Wisconsin and our nation," said Van Orden. "It's one of the bedrocks of the foundation of our society is that we get out and actually vote. It's very, very important."

The group has already come into contact with 250,000 voters, and they have worked to explain their views and why they believe in supporting their candidates.

Van Orden explained that voters know what is at stake in this election.

"Independent voters and Democratic voters love freedom as much as Republicans do. That's not an exclusive perk of the Republican Party. Democrats and Independents love their families just as we do. Democrats and Independents want the economy to be open for their family just like Republicans," said Van Orden. "They really want the same thing and that is the basic freedoms to be Americans to live their lives as we see fit."