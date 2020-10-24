Istanbul’s opposition mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A city government spokesman says the mayor of Istanbul has tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at a hospital. The city spokesman tweeted Saturday that Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s condition is good. Imamoglu represents the opposition Republican People’s Party and became one of Turkey’s most recognizable politicians after winning office in June 2019. He and other opposition figures have criticized the Turkish government’s approach to tackling the virus, including its decision to publish data only on patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms rather than including asymptomatic individuals. Turkey’s health minister says Istanbul accounts for 40% of Turkey’s total reported coronavirus cases, which are increasing and stood at 357,693 as of Friday evening.