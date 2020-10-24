First annual ‘Pumpkin Glow Walk’ in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday marks the first annual Auburndale School Forest Pumpkin Glow Walk.

Residents around the community had the chance to walk through a corn maze with glowing carved out pumpkins lighting the way.

Liz Becker a student at Auburndale High School "the students carved the pumpkins." Lilly Hansenohrl, also a student at Auburndale High School said "it just feels good to be a part of it and just like I don't know it's something special that some people form bigger towns never get to experience."

Donations from Saturday will go towards 'The Fix is In' a cat spay and neuter mobile clinic which event organizers hope to have stop in Auburndale this spring.

"They take in about 60 cats a day, you can take your cats in at 8 o'clock in the morning and pick them up at 4 o'clock and they're ready for you," said Anna Marie Aue, also a student at Auburndale High School. She went on to say, "its really great to help out our farmers around here and get their cats spay and neutered."

The events were planned in a contactless manner to allow for fall fun, while keeping all in attendance safe, and healthy.