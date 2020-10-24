Early November looks warmer!

After dealing with the prolonged stretch of very chilly weather lately across Wisconsin I imagine a lot of you out there are waiting for any word of a potential warmer spell. Check out how many days this October have featured below normal temperatures in the Wausau area. Through October 24th, there have been 15 days with colder than normal conditions. We are running over 4 degrees below normal for the month so far.

Well here is some good news! It looks like that change to milder conditions will likely come to pass. The warming will come in little spurts for the last week of October. However it could be a more sustained mild pattern for the first part of November.

Check out the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook below from the Climate Prediction Center for the period of November 1st to November 7th.

It indicates a good chance of above normal temperatures over the western three-quarters of the nation, including Wisconsin. Now keep in mind that our average temperatures keep steadily falling as we get into November. Nevertheless it appears we should get several days with highs at least into the 50s. That is a far cry from the lower to mid 30s that we have been stuck in lately.

In addition, it may be a relatively dry pattern around here in that first week of November as well.

In fact drier than normal conditions are projected from the CPC over much of the lower 48 states. Just parts of the Pacific Northwest are expecting above normal amounts of precipitation.

Hopefully this will make for a nice stretch of weather for late fall outdoor activities like hiking, hunting, yard work, sports, and last minute projects. Enjoy and stay tuned for updates!