Donald Trump Jr. to travel to Green Bay area Tuesday

DE PERE (WKOW) -- The Trump campaign announced Saturday morning that Donald Trump Jr. will travel to De Pere on Tuesday.

This comes just after the announcement made Oct. 23 that President Donald Trump will be in West Salem on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. will share the President's "Make America Great Again" agenda with the American people, according to the campaign.

The Wisconsin rally will be at AmeriLux International in De Pere. The event will begin at 4 p.m.