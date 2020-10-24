Couple to sail from Wisconsin to Florida

PEPIN (WQOW)- The chilly October breeze would steer the average person away from the water, but for Alex De La Pena and Sam Akers, it's the perfect time to set sail.

"I didn't even really talk with her," De La Pena said. "I was like 'this is what we're going to do, we're going to go sailing.'"

On Saturday, the two will close their coffee shop for the season, walk out the doors, and climb aboard their boat for a trip like no other.

The couple will embark on a nearly 3,000 mile journey from Pepin, WI, to Key Largo, FL.

"We're leaving from the Lake Pepin Marina, and we'll take the upper Mississippi 767 miles from here to the Ohio River, and then the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, which is about another 300 miles, and then that dumps into the Mobile Bay to the Gulf of Mexico, then to South Florida," De La Pena said.

Alex and Sam run the 404 Coffee Shop in Pepin, across the street from the marina where Alex's late friend Dave changed his life.

"During the sail, Dave had asked if I would like to take the helm, and I got up and put my hands on the wheel," De La Pena said. "As soon as I touched the wheel, something happened. It was a feeling I had never felt before."

Shortly after, Alex bought his first sailboat on a whim, named Rhapsody.

"We've got a little two-burner alcohol stove that we'll be cooking on, a mini fridge, a bathroom, and a bedroom," De La Pena said.

The only thing Rhapsody is missing the most is heat.

"We don't have a heater on board," De La Pena said. "So we're going to be primarily relying on blankets.

Although their dream may be a tough excursion, Alex and Sam want to use their story to inspire everyone to follow their dreams, no matter the risks.

"It started as his dream, but I'm happy to jump on board and be the first mate in that," Akers said.

"To show people that your dreams are your reality, and they are really only a choice away, you have to make the choice to chase that dream and follow it, and you'll make it happen," De La Pena said. "It's a big jump, and we're going to chase the dream, make it happen, and see where it goes."

Alex and Sam say they hope to reach Florida by the end of December, but they'll take their time to soak it all in.

The two plan to document their trip on their Facebook page and YouTube channel along the way. To check out their Facebook page, tap/click here.

For their YouTube channel, tap/click here.