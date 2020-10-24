Chileans vote on whether to rewrite dictatorship-era charter

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are deciding whether to draft a new constitution to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under a military dictatorship. The country’s conservative government agreed to allow the plebiscite in answer to months of vast street protests that erupted in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and health care. If approved, a special convention will begin drafting a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in mid-2022. Chile’s current constitution was drafted by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and was sent to voters at a time where political parties had been banned and the country was subject to heavy censorship.