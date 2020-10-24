Car leaves roadway, strikes 3 Notre Dame students, killing 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A vehicle left a roadway in the northern Indiana city of South Bend and struck three University of Notre Dame students, killing two of them. South Bend police say the vehicle hit three pedestrians before crashing into a house just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Police said the driver was cooperating with investigators. The Rev. John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, said in a statement that two first-year students were killed and a third student was hospitalized, calling it “tragic news.” The university identified the 19-year-old students who died as Valeria Espinel from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Olivia Lara Rojas from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. The South Bend Tribune reports that the roadway intersection where the students were struck does not have sidewalks.