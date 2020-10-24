Bucks’ George Hill returns to Milwaukee, encourages voting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill said the importance of Wisconsin in the upcoming election caused the Texas resident to fly back here this weekend to assist in a local voting drive. Hill worked alongside about 50 volunteers from the Milwaukee-based organization Common Ground walking through local neighborhoods Saturday to remind people to vote. Hill wore a shirt with the message “VOTE” and a Bucks logo plus a mask with the message “Votes Count In the 414” as he walked through several blocks in various neighborhoods. Milwaukee’s area code is 414.