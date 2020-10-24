Bit of snow Sunday but fairly quiet for the week ahead

The unusually cold October weather continues in our area and we will have to endure several more days like this. Lows could dip down into the mid to low 20s Saturday night with cloudy skies. A weak weather system will slide through our area Sunday bringing a good chance of scattered light snow, especially from around midday into the evening. Amounts will be small, like a dusting to 1 inch before it ends later Sunday night. The greatest chance of the higher end of that range will be in the south and southwest part of the viewing area. Even though the amounts are small, we can't rule out some slippery stretches on the roads and sidewalks so please use extra caution. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 30s Sunday. Winds will be light from the northwest to north Saturday night and from the north around 5 mph Sunday.

Sunshine should gradually develop Monday with lows around 24 and highs around 33. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday as high pressure moves across the region. It will be very cold in the morning, generally middle 10s! However the sun should warm it back up to about 35 degrees. The normal high temperature this time of the year is closer to 50.

Slightly warmer air will move in Wednesday. However there will be more clouds as the next front races through the region. It could even bring some scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon, especially from Marathon County and northward. After lows in the mid 20s, the highs should return to the low 40s.

Slightly cooler air will dip in again from Canada for Thursday but there will be a lot of sunshine. Highs should be around 37. Friday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing up to the low to mid 40s. Next Saturday could be even warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Again there should be a decent amount of sunshine. There are signs that temperatures may sneak into the 50s at times for the first week of November. That would feel great at this point, wouldn't it!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 24-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1951 - Sacramento, CA, reported a barometric pressure of 29.42 inches, to establish a record for October. (The Weather Channel)

1969 - Unseasonably cold air gripped the northeastern U.S. Lows of 10 degrees at Concord, NH, and 6 degrees at Albany NY established October records. (The Weather Channel)