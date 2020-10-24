Attorneys for Black woman shot by cop: Firing `a first step’

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Attorneys representing a Black woman who was shot and wounded inside a vehicle by a suburban Chicago police officer who also fatally shot her 19-year-old boyfriend say the officer’s firing “is a first step in police accountability.” The Waukegan police officer’s firing was announced late Friday. That officer fatally shot Marcellis Stinnette, a Black man, and the wounded 20-year-old Tafara Williams on Tuesday following what police have called a traffic stop. Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio M. Romanucci, who are representing Williams, noted in their statement, however, that the officer’s firing “does nothing to restore the life and health of the two young people involved.” The officer who shot the couple is Hispanic and had been with the Waukegan Police Department for five years.