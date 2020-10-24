Asia Today: Sri Lanka closes harbors after 609 test positive

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities in Sri Lanka have closed at least two fishery harbors and many stalls after a surge of 609 cases linked to the country’s main fish market. The government also widened the curfew in parts of Colombo. At least 11 villages were isolated in the densely populated Western province, which includes the capital. Health authorities on Wednesday temporarily closed the fish market on Colombo’s outskirts after 49 traders tested positive for the coronavirus. By Saturday, the number of cases went up to 609. Hundreds of traders and fishermen are being tested. Authorities say the outbreak is related to a cluster in a garment factory early this month, which has now grown to 3,426 cases, almost half the country’s total of 6,287.