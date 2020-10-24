Airplane banner warns of the potential superspreader event prior to Trump’s rally

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rural America 2020, the national non-profit made up of rural leaders, will fly an aerial banner over Waukesha and the greater Milwaukee area to warn of the potential superspreader event that is President Trump's rally today at the Waukesha County Airport.

The banner reads "WARNING: SUPERSPREADER TRUMP IN WI. MASK UP."

Along with the aerial banner, Rural America 2020 has posted a billboard outside the Waukesha County Airport with the message "TRUMP COVID SUPERSPREADER EVENT."

The airplane will be flying around with the banner Oct. 24 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It can be tracked here using it's tail number: N9627P