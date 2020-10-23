Very chilly weekend

We could sure use some sunshine after the string of gloomy, damp, cold and breezy days that we have had! At least there is some hope of partial clearing of the skies Friday night into Saturday morning as high pressure works in from the northwest. It will be rather cold though with lows dipping down to 21 degrees. Highs will only reach the low 30s Saturday, a good 15 degrees below normal! The wind will be from the northwest at 5-12 mph.

A weak weather disturbance will pass through Wisconsin Sunday bringing cloudy skies along with a good chance of occasional light snow. Thankfully the amounts should be pretty small. There could be a dusting to 1 inch of accumulation across the region. With temperatures in the mid 20s Sunday morning and only 33 in the afternoon, some roads could be a bit slushy or slippery.

That system will move away by Monday morning leaving us with partly sunny skies Monday and lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 30s again. Tuesday also looks partly cloudy with lows in the 10s. Highs should stay around 34 degrees.

Slightly warmer air will push in from the southwest for Wednesday. However there is a slight chance of a light rain or snow shower as a weak front moves through. Lows should be in the mid 20s with highs in the low 40s.

It looks dry for next Thursday and Friday as the next high pressure system settles in. Lows will reach the 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and low 40s Friday. Perhaps we will sneak up into the mid 40s for Halloween. Stay tuned!

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 23-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1843 - "Indian Summer" was routed by cold and snow that brought sleighing from the Poconos to Vermont. A foot of snow blanketed Haverhill NH and Newberry VT, and 18 to 24 inches were reported in some of the higher elevations. Snow stayed on the ground until the next spring. (22nd-23rd) (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thirteen cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. It marked the sixth record low of the month for Greer SC and Columbia SC, and the ninth of the month for Montgomery AL. Showers and thunderstorms deluged Corpus Christi TX with five inches of rain. Winnemucca NV reported their first measurable rain in ninety-two days, while Yakima WA reported a record 96 days in a row without measurable rainfall. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)